banner imagebanner imagebanner imagebanner imagebanner image
banner image
banner imagePlacerbanner imagebanner imagebanner image
banner image
advertise advertise
  • Bebo
  • Facebook
  • MySpace
  • Podcast
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • Youtube

Advertise

advert
advert
advert
advert
advert
advert
advert
advert
advert
advert
advert
advert
advert
advert
advert

Event Calendar

Today's Schedule

Awaz Fm Podcasts

podcast.gif

Latest News

Kick Start Your Future - Employment Opportunity

BEMIS Kick Start Career 2017

BEMIS presenters Careers, Modern Apprencticeships and Volunteering Event .

FREE ENTRY - Kick Start Your Future - Employment Opportunity - Get a Job, Get Paid and Get Qualified! All you ever wanted to know will take place at Monday 23rd Jan 2017 at...

  • News Item
  • December 30, 2016

Vote for Aruna

Vote for Aruna

Awaz FM Drivetme Presenter Aruna nominated for The Oracle Awards for Best Radio Presenter....!

  • News Item
  • December 28, 2016

New Years Day Hungama

Hungama 2017

Join Awaz FM as we celebrate in the New Year and bring in 2017 with a Special New Year Desi version of Hogmany. On Saturday 31st (Hogmany) join Rahat with friends from 9pm till The Bells Toll In. Also On New Years Day from 6pm till 9pm With Sonia and Shaista.

  • News Item
  • December 28, 2016

Awaz Wedding & Lifestyle Show 2016

AWLS2016

As most people plan ahead for Christmas , many other, families and couples are planning for their wedding in 2017. Once again Awaz Wedding and Lifestyle Show will give couples and families an opportunity to sample, check out...

  • News Item
  • November 5, 2016

Black History Month 2016

BHM2016

Awaz FM once again supports BHM 2016

and this year from 1st Oct to 30th October

we will be highlighting events throughout the month.

  • News Item
  • September 17, 2016

EID Bazaar - Eid Al Adha Stalls

Eid Bazaar

Eid bazaar is here again. An Opportunity to shop for EID? FREE Family Event.

For Stall Enquiries Call the Sales Team 0141 420 6666

  • News Item
  • September 7, 2016

EID ul ADHA Namaaz Times

EID ul ADHA

*** Eid Announcement ***

Eid al-Adha will be on Monday 12 September.

Eid al-Adha, also called the "Sacrifice Feast" or "Bakr-Eid", is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year, and considered the holier of the two. Click to see Eid Namaaz Times in Glasgow and Surrounding Areas

  • News Item
  • July 4, 2016

Great Deals

advert
advert

Newsletter Sign Up

Have You Joined The Awaz Newsletter?

Be in the Know. Join the Awaz Newsletter



Powered_Mail.png

Weekly Poll

Happy New Yar... So where will you be partying
 
House
Friends House
Edinburgh
Somewhere Else
twitter

Sponsors & Partners

Powered by Flame Multimedia